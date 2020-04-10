COVID-19: increased traffic on the Orange network

Traffic in telecommunication networks is increasing due to the prevailing coronavirus epidemic. Orange Polska shares interesting statistics in this respect.

First of all, extended mobile phone conversations

The coronavirus pandemic and the associated need to stay at home (moving education and work to online mode) translates into growing network traffic of telecommunications operators. We have already written about this phenomenon on our blog, here. Recently, Orange Polska has shared an interesting infographics showing trends in this area within its own network. It turns out that during the pandemic, Orange’s customers primarily talk on their mobile phones much longer. The level of data transmission is also growing dynamically, both in fixed and mobile networks.