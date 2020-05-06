Covid-19 a new way of cybercriminals

It’s almost three months since the Covid-19 pandemic developed for good. It affects almost all areas of our lives, including our online safety. Words like coronavirus are nowadays the most searched phrases on the Internet, and cybercriminals ruthlessly exploit this fact.

Poland at the forefront of Covid-19 spam attacks

According to the latest Eset report, in the first quarter of 2020, the number of threats on websites increased significantly, and in particular threats such as spam have become popular. Comparing the situation to Q4 2019, their number increased by 21%. We can say that coronavirus has become a driving force for spam campaigns, including in our country. The leader of all unwanted e-mails detected in the first quarter of 2020 is the United States with a result of 18.4%. Poland was ranked second with 6.6%.

In turn, the F-secure report records about 240 million daily spam messages using the current pandemic. Hackers often impersonate various types of organizations, such as the WHO, increasing their chances of extorting important data from us.

Plague of phishing attacks

The same is true for phishing attacks. FortiGuard experts detect up to 600 new threats related to Covid-19, and the number of new viruses has increased by 131% since the beginning of the pandemi. Phishing campaigns are often used to spread malware, steal login data and fraud. And in the current situation where the number of new users connected to the Internet is huge, cybercriminals ruthlessly exploit it.