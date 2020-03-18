Coronavirus increases traffic in telecom networks

In connection with the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, Polish telecoms are observing a significant increase in the use of telephone services and Internet access on their networks. Operators communicate that their networks are capable of handling the increased traffic in this exceptional state.

Data consumption increased by up to 40%

In connection with the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, Polish telecoms are observing a significant increase in the use of telephone services and Internet access on their networks. Orange Polska shared the information that last weekend alone, compared to the same period last week, voice traffic increased by 50%, while the use of the Internet – by 20%. As of March 12th, voice traffic generated by customers in the T-Mobile network is 50% higher than at the beginning of the month. On the other hand, data consumption during the daytime increased on average by 20%. In the Play network, in the conditions of the prevailing pandemic, the number of called minutes is growing at a slower rate than in the case of other operators, because by about 30%. On the other hand, the operator is characterized by a stronger increase in data consumption. It is 40% higher during the day than at the beginning of the week.

Increased traffic and technical capabilities of the operators

Telecom networks are more loaded not so much due to remote work undertaken by a large proportion of white-collar workers (in this case, only the traffic structure changes – some of the traffic is shifted from company networks to home networks), but to the closure of educational institutions and staying in the homes of children and young people. Therefore, the demand for Internet content, including above all various types of video content, which consume the capacity of telecom networks the most, is greater than ever. In addition, there is the activity of adults after work, who also make greater use of the Internet while in quarantine.

This raises the question of whether operators in the longer term (if the pandemic continues for months to come) will be able to handle the growing traffic with Internet data. Orange at the end of last week, in an official announcement, assured that the company’s network (both fibre-optic and LTE) is ready to handle the growing traffic resulting from the transition of companies, schools and universities to remote work. Cyfrowy Polsat Group issued a similar statement, informing that it is additionally working on increasing its network and service capabilities.