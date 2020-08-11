Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to the latest Synergy Research Group research, the Covid-19 pandemic has not reduced global spending on the cloud. Services such as IaaS and PaaS recorded the biggest growth, reaching 34%.

Regular growth

In recent years, revenues from cloud services have shown regular growth, which continued during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the second quarter of 2020, global spending on cloud infrastructure exceeded USD 30 billion, an increase of USD 7.5 billion. For comparison, this increase amounted to $6.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $5.5 billion in the same period last year.

IaaS and PaaS services recorded the highest growth in the cloud services market, which grew by 34% in the second quarter. Synergy Research Group estimates that revenue has reached $111 billion in the last 12 months and the market remains on track for growth of over 30% in 2020.

1/3 of the market for Amazon

In terms of market share of cloud infrastructure services, Amazon Web Services is in a leading position, which according to Synergy Research Group holds 33% of the cloud services market. The second largest player is Microsoft with 18% and the podium is completed by Google with 9%. The dominance of the largest providers is more evident in the public cloud services market, where they control nearly 80% of the market.