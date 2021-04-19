Cloud for Health from Asseco and OChK

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Asseco Poland and Chmura Krajowa have started cooperation to create a medical cloud for the Polish healthcare system. The project envisages, among other things: creation of electronic medical records (EMD) and standardization of IT services in the healthcare sector.

Digitalization of health care

As part of the “Cloud for Health” initiative, Asseco Poland and Chmura Krajowa (OChK) established a specialized company dealing with digitization of healthcare. Its aim is to enable the medical sector to provide services electronically while maintaining the highest safety standards. Both companies agree that one of the most important technical challenges in the current healthcare landscape is ensuring 24/7 access to electronic medical records. Therefore, one of the main points of the initiative will be the creation of special medical documents (EDM) based on cloud technology.

EDM is to guarantee the creation, authorization and collection of individual and collective documentation. All this is to be based on the current legal regulations in the Polish health care system, which will automatically eliminate additional costs related to the expansion of the existing infrastructure.

“EDM in the cloud will increase the availability and efficiency of the health care system and will allow for cost optimization. The combination of Asseco’s experience, which for years has been providing advanced IT solutions to the healthcare sector with access to cloud infrastructure, which the Chmura Krajowa has at its disposal, will allow us to jointly change the healthcare system in the technological area and take it to a higher level “– adds Krzysztof Groyecki, Vice President of the Management Board, Asseco Poland.

Security is also crucial

The National Medical Cloud Operator system, by definition, will be responsible for processing medical data, hundreds of patients across Poland. Therefore, operators, also met the full security requirements. As highlighted by Dariusz Śliwowski – Vice President of the Chmura Krajowa, the development of the solution involved teams of cyber security experts who had access to state-of-the-art technologies such as Google Cloud.

In the future, the project also envisions new features based on artificial intelligence or machine learning. These types of solutions could contribute quite significantly to faster diagnosis of patients.