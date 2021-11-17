Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Check Point and Samsung are creating a joint project to develop mobile security services. To this end, the companies want to integrate Check Point Harmony Mobile platform and Samsung Knox platform.

Mobile Security

According to Check Point, last year was a period of rapid change in which companies around the world were forced to move to a remote mode of operation – not necessarily prepared for such a solution. Moreover, according to Wojciech Glazewski (country manager Check Point Software), by 2024, 60% of employees will work remotely, and already today 97% of organizations face mobile threats from several attack vectors. The answer to the problem presented will be a joint project between Check Point and Samsung that will focus primarily on mobile security.

The initiative involves the integration of the proprietary Check Point Harmony Mobil solution and the Samsung Knox security platform. The whole thing will be based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the analysis of operations performed on the device, ensuring protection in all mobile vectors. Check Point Harmony Mobile works especially well in ensuring the security of corporate data and mobile devices.

Poland will be the first country where a solution from Check Point and Samsung will appear.