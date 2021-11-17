Check Point and Samsung cooperate in the development of mobile security services
Check Point and Samsung are creating a joint project to develop mobile security services. To this end, the companies want to integrate Check Point Harmony Mobile platform and Samsung Knox platform.
Mobile Security
According to Check Point, last year was a period of rapid change in which companies around the world were forced to move to a remote mode of operation – not necessarily prepared for such a solution. Moreover, according to Wojciech Glazewski (country manager Check Point Software), by 2024, 60% of employees will work remotely, and already today 97% of organizations face mobile threats from several attack vectors. The answer to the problem presented will be a joint project between Check Point and Samsung that will focus primarily on mobile security.