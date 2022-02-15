Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Vectra officially announced that Michał Bartkowiak will take the position of the President of the Management Board. He will replace the long-term head of the company, Tomasz Żurański, who will take a seat on the supervisory board.

Michał Bartkowiak has been associated with Inea for 6 years, where, among others, he was a member of the management board for financial matters, a member of the management board for operational matters and a vice-president. From January 2020 to September 2021, he was the president of the Inea group. It was then that he said goodbye to Inea. The departure of Machał Bartkowiak was related to the structural changes of Fiberhost and Inea.

As the president of the management board, Michał Bartkowiak will replace Tomasz Żurański, who will become a new member of the supervisory board. There he will be responsible for strategic development projects of the company, to which Vectra includes: selecting a financial investor in the area of infrastructure development, other potential transactions supporting the company’s strategic goals, relationships with key content providers or financing the development activities of the entire group.

In addition to the change of the president, two new members were appointed to the company’s management board, namely Wojciech Danieluk and Sebastian Janda. The first of them joined Vectra in June 2020, where he held the position of Executive Director for Technology and IT. Sebastian Janda, in turn, joined Vectra in the second half of 2021.

10 million households in Vectra’s coverage by 2027.

At the same time, Vectra revealed its plans for the coming years. The operator wants to focus primarily on developing fiber-optic services. It wants to cover 10 million households by 2027.