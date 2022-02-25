Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Allegro, the leader of the Polish e-commerce market, is developing its own shopping platform. From now on customers can search and buy products in English and make payments in euros. Thus Allegro wants to support Polish sellers in entering new markets.

Access to up to 60 million offers

Allegro is implementing its expansion plans into new markets. The trading platform is now available in English and international customers can make payments in Euro. In this way, the leader of the Polish e-commerce market wants to provide both EU customers and sellers with access to millions of offers, and according to Allegro, there may be as many as 60 million of them.

At the same time, it ensures that all interested sellers can count on support in the translation of all offers and in the purchase process. Through its partners, it will help sellers handle international deliveries and payments.

Expansion into new markets

Allegro has been pursuing goals for a long time, which are to enable the Polish trading platform to enter new markets. The company is currently awaiting approval by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) of the acquisition of the Czech Mall Group, operating on the European market. The agreement between the parties was concluded in November last year, and the acquisition amount is approximately PLN 4 billion.

The creation of an English-language platform and the acquisition of the Mall Group is expected to enable Allegro to become one of the leaders in the European e-commerce market.