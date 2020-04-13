NASK SA data center with Rated-3 certification

DC Praga Pn. data centre has received the Rated-3 ANSI/TIA-942-B:2017 design certification. This is the first certificate officially announced for a facility on the Warsaw market.

NASK announces full certification in 2020

Representatives of NASK SA emphasize that after obtaining full certification by the end of 2020. DC Praga Pn. will become the first existing facility of this class in Warsaw.

The ANSI/TIA-942 standard is a universally recognized standard in the world for the design and construction of data centers according to the most restrictive requirements. It is issued by the Telecommunications Industry Association (the creator of standards for a wide range of ICT products and technologies), which is accredited by the American National Standards Institute.

ANSI/TIA-942 comprehensively covers all key aspects of data center design and construction such as: location planning, security and fire protection requirements, architecture and infrastructure for power, air-conditioning, telecommunications, including associated systems and installations. ANSI/TIA-942 audits and consultations are conducted by independent organizations such as EPI, which guarantee objectivity and impartiality of assessment.

1000 m2 of space for demanding customers

The Rated-3 certificate according to ANSI/TIA-942-B:2017 confirms that the DC Praga Pn. facility is designed as a data centre providing redundancy for the entire critical infrastructure in terms of business continuity. This means both high reliability of the data center as well as allows to carry out maintenance activities (including preventive service, repairs) without negative impact on the services provided in the facility (so-called concurrent maintainable data center). As a result, the data center allows to serve the most demanding customers for whom the continuity of services is the highest priority.

DC Praga Pn. is a facility commissioned by NASK SA in the first half of 2019. It provides nearly 1,000 m2 of colocation space available in 4 independent chambers. The data center is located at 11 Listopada 23a Street in Warsaw. DC Praga Pn. is also the heart of the infrastructure of the National Educational Network (OSE) – a project which is to provide fast and secure Internet for about 30,500 schools in Poland.

