Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

During the conference of the Prime Minister’s Office attended by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, announced the appointment of of a new institution – the Central Office for Combating Cybercrime. This entity will be responsible for Internet security, and the unit itself will be created as a body subordinate to the Chief of Police.

Institution as early as early 2022

“We know very well that the advent of the Internet has revolutionized our lives. This is our reality, the pandemic has accelerated these solutions and computerization. The development of technology is followed by criminals and new threats are added to the old ones” – said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

These were the words used by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to justify the establishment of the Central Office for Combating Cybercrime. In addition to the Prime Minister himself, Mariusz Kaminski was also present at the conference, who announced that the law on the establishment of the new body is to be implemented as early as January 1, 2022. It is also to contain the most important activities of the new institution, among which the minister primarily includes the fight against cybercriminals and security on the Internet.

Cybersecurity Fund

However, this is not the end. At the conference, in addition to the creation of a new institution, it was also announced the creation of a cyber-security fund with a budget of 500 million PLN. These funds are to be used to fight against cybercrime, consisting among others in financing new projects and purchasing appropriate equipment. The project also does not ignore the hiring of relevant experts who will oversee the ongoing activities. During the conference, preliminary information on the level of their salaries was also presented. Officers who will belong to them will receive fixed allowances ranging from 70 to 130% of the average salary in the Police.

“Not a day goes by when we don’t hear about some attacks controlled from various places in the world, very often inspired by Russia or other countries from the East. Cybercrime is the scourge of the XXI century, a scourge that threatens state institutions, but also a scourge that threatens citizens, businesses, entrepreneurs in everyday life” – comments Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki