CDA launches TV platform

August 2021 will not only mark Viaplay’s debut on the pay-TV and VOD market in Poland. A week after the official launch of the NENT Group platform, another service will be launched. The new platform, called CDA TV, will mainly provide services related to the transmission of TV programs in the OTT model.

CDA TV

CDA TV will debut on the Polish market on August 9, 2021. The new service is primarily television in the OTT model, allowing viewers to access television and radio programs via an Internet connection. Only CDA Premium subscribers will be able to use CDA TV.

The offer will include three different programming options. The first, “Common Package”, will include free, free-to-air TV channels. The second option, “Start Package”, will guarantee access to approximately 40 television stations, including: Kino Polska, Dizi, Polsat Viasat Nature and Da Vinci Kids. The last “Basic Package” provides access to nearly 90 TV channels, such as: BBC, Viasat World, the History, Crime&Investigation stations, the Filmbox suite of movie channels, and the AMC Channel and Sundance Channel. The prices of the paid packages are PLN 23.99 and PLN 30, respectively.

Access on any device

As we read in the announcement, CDA TV service will be available on any device. The offer can also be used while in EU countries, and most channels are broadcast in Full HD quality, with four stations soon to be available in 4K quality.

