CD Projekt reports strong quarter results and waits for the premiere of “Cyberpunk 2077”

During the meeting summarizing the bottom lines for the third quarter of 2020, CD Projekt RED informed that the revenues amounted to PLN 105m (an increase of 13% y-o-y), making it one of the best quarters for the studio in recent years. This is, however, only a warm-up for the Polish company, given that the long-awaited premiere of “Cyberpunk 2077” is coming soon. The game will determine the results of the studio for the fourth quarter.

The success of Cyberpunk 2077 is likely inevitable

Despite that the premiere of the game will take place on 10 December this year, CD Projekt RED can fairly consider it a success already. The interest in the game keeps growing – the official trailer published on YouTube gained 23 million viewers in just 3 days. The promotion also focuses on cooperation with global brands such as Adidas, Sprite or Porsche. It should be emphasized that this is only an initial phase, which will cover 55 countries.

Financial results of CD Projekt

During the meeting summarizing the third quarter of 2020, the latest financial results of CD Projekt RED were presented. The leading Polish video game producer generated PLN 105m in revenues (an increase of 13% y-o-y) and PLN 23m in net profit (an increase of 60% y-o-y) in July-September 2020. It is one of the best quarters for the studio in recent years. The GOG.com, a digital distribution platform, also recorded a noticeable improvement in sales – an increase of nearly 25% compared to the same period in 2019. It should be emphasized that Poland provides only 2-4% of the revenues generated by CD Projekt studio, since the company allocates its productions mainly on foreign markets.

When it comes to the company’s main revenue stream, The Witcher 3 still excels with its series of expansion packs. “Gwent” and “Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales” are also doing well. The results of the studio for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be determined by the sale of “Cyberpunk 2077”.