Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

For several years now, the project preparation and construction of Night City has been underway, while Cyberpunk 2077 is heading for the market and we can be sure that the game will make its debut on time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely one of this year’s most eagerly anticipated gaming titles from CD Projekt S.A., makers of the highly succesfull Witcher gaming series. In a news release CD Projekt S.A. stated „that the certification proces for Cyberpunk 2077 for the Microsoft Xbox and Sony Playstation plaforms has been completed successfully. The game has „gone gold”, and physical duplication of discs has commenced for the above-mentioned platforms.”

The planned pre-christmas November 19th release date is set between election results being announced in the USA and Brexit happening in Europe. These two major political events may cause some turbulance on financial markets around the globe. Shares of CD Projekt, the gaming studio responsible for CyberPunk 2077, are listed on the Warsaw stock Exchange (WSE). In October the WSE will have its largest ever IPO with an estimated inflow of 2 Billion EURO for shares of e-commerce platform Allegro set for October 12th. This IPO will bring welcome capital inflows and renewed interest to companies listed on the WSE.

If CyberPunk 2077 meets the gaming community pent up expectation’s then the future for CD Projekt S.A. and the Polish gaming sector as a whole will certainly be interesting to follow.