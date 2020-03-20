CD Projekt: COVID-19 will not delay the launch of „Cyberpunk 2077”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, CD Projekt maintains the September premiere date of “Cyberpunk 2077”. The last moves over the game take place remotely, in developers’ homes. CD Projekt is one of the leaders on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Working on “Cyberpunk 2077” at home

CD Projekt issued an official announcement that due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, the whole studio has been switched to remote work mode.. Nevertheless, the resulting situation does not interfere with effective work on the developer’s new production, which is “Cyberpunk 2077”. Therefore, CD Projekt maintains the September release date of the game. In January, CD Projekt decided to postpone the release of “Cyberpunk 2077” to September 17 (originally scheduled for April).

CD Projekt one of the leaders on the WSE

Quotes for CD Projekt go down once up. On 20 March, before noon, the exchange rate rises by over 2%, to PLN 280, and the turnover value is close to PLN 49m. This is the highest turnover on the WSE in recent days. It translates into PLN 26.3bn of the company’s capitalization.

In the current quarter, CD Projekt has already risen three times in the ranking of the highest-valued domestic companies on the WSE. In February, CD Projekt jumped from fifth place to Santander Bank Polska, and then got third place ahead of the market value of PKN Orlen. In mid-March, on the other hand, due to the turmoil on the stock exchange due to an epidemiological factor, for a while it became more valuable than PZU, taking the position of vice-leader on the WSE. Currently, the largest domestic company on the WSE is PKO BP. Its capitalisation is PLN 27.4bn.