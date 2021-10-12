Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Polish video game developer, creator of such productions as “The Medium” or “Layers of Fear” has gained a new shareholder, Tencent. The investor purchased a total of 3.8 million shares, which constitutes almost 22% of the capital of Bloober Team. The transaction makes the Chinese investor the largest shareholder of the Polish game developer.

Purchase of 3.8 million shares

The transaction for the purchase of 3.8 million shares in Bloober Team took place on 6 October 2021, however, the information on the finalisation of the acquisition of 21.97% of shares in the game producer was published only a few days later. The new investor turned out to be the Chinese company Tencent, the owner of such brands as Tencent QQ (instant messenger), QQ.com (internet portal) or WeChat (social network). Tencent is also active on the computer games market. It owns Riot Games (creator of League of Legends), and part of the shares in Epic Games, Ubisoft and Activision.

The new entity on which Tencent wants to focus its attention is the Krakow-based game developer. Through its subsidiary Serene Century, it has acquired 22% of the company’s shares, thus becoming its largest shareholder. It is worth noting that all the shares purchased by Tencent were acquired from the previous largest shareholder of Bloober Team, the Rockbridge TFI company.

New productions

Bloober Team is one of the tycoons on the Polish computer games market. The company was established in 2008 and its flagship productions are horror games. The most popular were such games as “The Medium” and “Layers of Fear”. We already know that she is currently working on two new high-budget titles. The premiere of the announced productions is planned for 2025.