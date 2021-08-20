BLIK with 8 million active users

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

BLIK, the cashless payment system, is breaking its popularity records. In the second quarter of 2021, the service has already been used by 8 million users, which translated into nearly 176 million transactions worth PLN 24 billion.

More records

BLIK has just provided data on the use of the cashless payment system by Poles in the second quarter of 2021. They show that the company has gained another 2.6 million active users year on year, which it includes people who use the BLIK service at least once a month.

In total, in the second quarter of 2021, they completed 176 million transactions, for a total amount of PLN 24 billion. This amount has doubled compared to the first three months of last year.

Internet payments dominate

Among the available BLIK system services, online transactions are the most popular. In the second quarter of 2021, as many as 121.5 million such services were completed, for a total amount of PLN 14.5 billion. Online transactions account for 70% of all BLIK payment methods. The report also takes into account the e-commerce segment, whose value reaches 3.8 million PLN and in which the average transaction value is 120 PLN.

Phone transfers are responsible for another 15%. In the second quarter, users used this method of transferring money to themselves as many as 25.5 million times, 187% more than in the same period a year earlier. BLIK users are also keen to use the payment function at traditional payment terminals, where in Q2 2021 they used this option 19.6 million times (133% more than a year earlier). Another 9 million transactions were made at ATMs, where the number of deposits and withdrawals increased year-on-year by 65%.