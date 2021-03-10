Beyond.pl’s partnership with the American company Pure Storage

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Beyond.pl, a Polish company offering IT solutions services, established a partnership with the American manufacturer, Pure Storage. The aim of the cooperation is to create a service titled “Disaster Recovery as a Service”, which will help enterprises in quick data recovery.

Cooperation between Beyond.pl and Pure Storage

Beyond.pl is a Polish company offering IT solutions services such as cloud computing and data center. The company partnered with Pure Storage, an American manufacturer of all-flash data storage hardware and software. The aim of the cooperation is to create a service titled “Disaster Recovery as a Service”, thanks to which it would be possible to access data in the event of a failure even at the level of 100%.

The service will be based on Pure Storage technology and the Beyond.pl data center database. Last year, the Polish company started the process of expanding its data center, which is located in Poznań. According to the announcements, the area of ​​the center is to increase fourfold, while the target capacity is to increase fivefold.

Demand for Disaster Recovery as a Service

Due to the continuous development of cloud services and the growing amount of data, Disaster Recovery as a Service services will increase in the coming years by as much as 23% annually by 2025, according to analyses by MarketsandMarkets, cited by Beyond.pl. Systems in sectors such as banking, insurance, manufacturing or e-commerce cannot afford for at least a few minutes of downtime, therefore, enterprises care about quick data recovery.

In turn, according to Gartner’s data, in the last two years, 76% of companies had a failure, the consequences of which required the launch of a data recovery plan. And the cost of no access to data may be over 300k dollars per hour.