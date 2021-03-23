Beyond.pl is the first provider of the Azure Stack HCI cloud in Poland

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Polish data center services provider Beyond.pl has announced the newly available Azure Stack HCI hybrid cloud service. The service is available on a dedicated infrastructure that will guarantee native access to Azure global services, compliant with national regulations.

The first Azure services partner

At the beginning of March 2021, the Azure Stack HCI service was launched in the offer of a Polish data center services provider. As the provider emphasizes, Beyond.pl is the first Microsoft partner in Poland offering customers the latest service within the Azure platform. Available Microsoft solution combines advantages of both private and public cloud. Azure Stack HCI was created for companies that want to use Azure services on a dedicated infrastructure that guarantees full control over the managed IT environment. The infrastructure available at the Data Center 2 campus, as part of the Beyond.pl offer, will provide the highest quality connectivity (PUE level 1.2) confirmed by the highest security level Rated 4. Additionally, in order to provide the best Azure Stack HCI cloud service, the company will use high-performance Dell infrastructure that has been certified by Microsoft for hybrid solutions.

Beyond.pl’s Azure Stack HCI offering is based on a per-service billing model with a fixed monthly fee. For Azure platform services running in the Azure Stack HCI environment, the fee is based on actual consumption within the Microsoft Azure subscription provided by Beyond.pl.

Continued cooperation with Microsoft

A distinctive feature of the Azure Stack HCI solution is native access to the entire range of Azure platform services and tools, such as: virtual machines, databases, monitoring and automation systems, containers, VDI or Disaster Recovery Center via the Azure Arc tool. In addition, the list of PaaS services available to customers on the Azure platform will be systematically expanded with new solutions to align with the strategy adopted by Microsoft.

Since 2018, Beyond.pl, as a Microsoft partner, has been implementing Azure projects for Polish and foreign clients. The current expansion of Azure cloud products is the next step to strengthen the company’s services in the cloud domain (public, private, hybrid) and develop a portfolio of products covering many technologies.