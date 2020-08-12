Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Beyond.pl, which has been operating for 15 years, began to expand the data center park in Poznań. This is the fourth extension of the server room, and its area is now to be increased 4 times.

Ambitious plans

According to the operator’s announcement, once the investment is completed, the company will become one of the largest hosting centers in Central Europe. So far, the server room had a capacity of 8 MW. The project envisages increasing the capacity to 42 MW, while the total area will increase from 12 thousand to 45 thousand m2.

The park is expected to provide customers with more than 20 kW of power per server rack to meet the expectations of the most demanding customers in our region. Additionally, an extensive data center is to provide connections to more than 20 telecommunications operators.

Environmental protection

The data center in Poznań is currently one of the most energy-efficient server rooms in our country. After completion of the investment, the facility will remain fully powered by renewable energy sources. In case of full power utilization, it can reach PUE 1.2 – the average value of this parameter on the Polish market is 1.4-1.6. This is an important factor in attracting customers who value environmental issues.

Currently, the facilities belonging to Data Center 2 campus have the highest standard of Rated 4 ANSI/TIA-942 certification, while the new facilities will meet at least Rated 3+ level. In this way, we are giving customers the option to choose the standard of services provided” – explains Michał Grzybkowski. According to the results of the Aruba Cloud survey, already 37% of companies in Poland, when choosing an operator, pay attention to their certificates, which are a guarantee of quality.

According to the ninth edition of PMR’s report “Data centre market in Poland 2020. Market analysis and development forecast for 2020-2025”, at the end of the forecast period Poland will have 166 MW of available IT capacity. However, Beyond.pl’s investment will cause some corrections to the forecast period. More about the forecast for the data center market in Poland can be found here: https://ictmarketexperts.com/en/news/prognozy-dla-rynku-data-center-w-polsce-podwojenie-zasobow-do-roku-2025/