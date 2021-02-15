Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Beyond.pl is the first data center in Poland to announce that it has joined the global initiative for climate neutrality of its facilities. So far it has been accepted by 29 companies and 20 associations worldwide.

The need for change

Climate change and its consequences for the economy is currently one of the most important topics in the world. This trend does not bypass the IT sector either, where companies are looking for innovative solutions that are environmentally and socially friendly. According to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, accelerated digitization means that by 2030 the estimated energy consumption in data centers will increase by 18%. And a 2020 study by Mordor Intelligence, which the pact cites, shows that in the US alone, the data center sector could already consume as much as 139 billion kWh of electricity and emit as much as 147 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. This confirms that data centers are critical to global climate and energy efficiency.

The Data Center Climate Neutrality Agreement is a bottom-up initiative of European data center and cloud platform providers based on the principle of self-regulation. Its main goal is to help reduce carbon emissions to zero and support efforts to build green and climate neutral infrastructure. To date, 29 companies and 20 associations have already adopted it. Now Beyond.pl is the first data center operator in Poland to announce its joining the global project.

“Joining the initiative is a natural step for us, as sustainability is a value embedded in our DNA. For years we have been investing in green solutions. Today, Beyond.pl ecological standards do not differ from European ones, and even surpass them. We are distinguished by adiabatic and PUE, we use 100% clean energy. We make conscious business decisions to put the idea of green data center into practice. However, we care about further improvements, hence the decision to join the initiative. I am glad that Beyond.pl represents Polish sector in this undertaking” – emphasizes Wojciech Stramski, CEO Beyond.pl

Objectives of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact

One of the main goals of the pact is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Data centers are expected to achieve this target by increasing the use of renewable energy to 75% by 2025 and 100% by 2030. Then, by 2025, newly established data centers in cold climates must achieve a PUE efficiency of 1.3. and in warm 1.4. Data centers are also expected to process and recycle their equipment and components.

The objectives and progress of the Data Center Climate Neutrality Pact will be reviewed by the European Commission at least twice a year.