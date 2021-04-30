Bayer opens Digital Hub in Poland

Bayer, a global pharmaceutical company, plans to open its Digital Hub in Poland in July this year. The unit will be responsible for designing digital solutions for pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

Jobs for 400 IT professionals

At the end of April 2021, Bayer representatives officially announced the opening of its own Digital Hub in Poland. The new center will be located in Warsaw and is scheduled to open in July this year. The unit will focus on developing digital solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and agriculture.

The investment will guarantee employment in the Warsaw center for 400 IT specialists. Especially wanted are programmers with experience in machine learning, artificial intelligence and operational research. Additionally, a special team of cyber security experts will work at the Digital Hub.

“We are very pleased that Bayer has chosen Poland as the location for its new Digital Hub. It is a country with an extremely dynamic economy and Poles are characterized by an impressive talent for innovation and new technologies, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning” says Markus Baltzer, Bayer’s president for Central and Eastern Europe.