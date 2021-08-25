Automation and robotization – a new direction of change

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Automation and robotization are becoming increasingly important for businesses in Poland. Almost half (44%) believe they are ready to invest in this direction. This is a big change, as last year only a quarter of companies believed in this approach. But the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the importance of investing in improving an organization’s business processes, are key findings from a new study by Personnel Service.

13% of companies are already implementing automation

In addition to sheer investment readiness, the percentage of companies that are currently implementing automation has already more than tripled. In the previous year it was only 4.3%, in 2021 it is already 13%. The percentage of companies in Poland that plan to implement automation and robotization tools into their organization has also increased (19%).

What speaks for the investment?

For companies, the main reason for investment in this direction is the effectiveness of work. Every third company in Poland believes so (34%), of which more than half are companies from the industrial production sector (55%). The second reason is the possibility of continuity of work, without potential interruptions. This is indicated by another 31% of the surveyed, of which mainly service sector companies (36%). The third main reason concerns savings due to higher productivity, possibility to reduce employment and at the same time increase innovation and modernity of the company (30%).

“Implementing automation or robotics is a costly and lengthy process, but companies will find the effort pays off in the long run. This will definitely affect our labor market, because we will need other competencies of employees”. – comments Krzysztof Inglot, President of Personnel Service.

The reason concerning the reduction of the risk of error is also highly rated, indicated by one in five companies surveyed. This factor is appreciated especially by companies with more than 250 employees (35%) and the public sector (33%).