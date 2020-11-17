Atman and Colt establish cooperation

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Atman and Colt Technology Services announce the establishment of a partnership to deliver high performance and high capacity solutions to business customers in Central and Eastern Europe. The partnership is a response to the global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which forced demand for communications, networks and data center services.

Objective of cooperation

Colt Technology Services is an international telecommunications company specializing in providing high-capacity communications solutions. Its Colt IQ network connects over 29,000 buildings and 900 data centers in Europe, Asia and North America. Recently, Colt has made investments in the CEE region by expanding its 7,000 km of fiber optic infrastructure, which includes Krakow and Warsaw among 10 connected cities. Colt’s solutions are fully integrated with the cloud. This means connectivity to 6 data centers in Warsaw and Krakow, and this number is expected to increase.

“The digital transition strategy in the cloud requires a highly reliable network that provides secure, high-bandwidth connectivity and is scalable to meet the benefits of cloud services. Colt and Atman’s carrier partnerships play an important role in increasing competitiveness, productivity and meeting current and future business needs across the region. – says Leszek Szczech, Sales Account Executive Poland at Colt Technology Services.

Response to a pandemic

As we read in Atman’s announcement, the Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically accelerated the scale of implementation of digital solutions in organizations around the world. Overnight, many of them were forced to implement new technologies that put more emphasis on speed and stability while maintaining all safety rules. The cooperation between Atman and Colt is a response to the global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which will enable CEE partners to compete in the new era with the support of a secure, flexible, scalable and highly reliable network.