ATM with a new investment in Poland

ATM, the leader of the domestic data center market, has announced the expansion of Atman Warszawa-1 Data Center with another facility. The investment aims to increase colocation space by nearly 1.5 thousand m 2 meters.

1,440 m2 of new colocation space

According to the announcement, the new investment will total 3,027 m 2 gross space and 1,440 m 2 net IT space. The F6 building will consist of five storeys and six server chambers with a total area of 240 m2 each. The facility will be equipped with modern security systems to meet the requirements of even the largest global cloud service providers. The data center will have a guaranteed power supply of 3.6 MW of IT power, and a direct fiber-optic connection to the existing ATM campus network in Warsaw. There will also be two independent MMR (meet-me-room) rooms for telecommunications operators. das

The total value of the investment is to be PLN 18 million. When completed at the turn of the second and third quarter of 2021, the total net technical area of ATM’s data centers will be 10,720 m2.

Polish DC market is driven by the cloud

ATM rightly notes that the announced entry of large global cloud operators into Poland is crucial for the development of the DC market in Poland. The announcement of the intention to create new regions of Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure is proof that the Polish cloud market will continue to grow, attracting large and smaller providers of such solutions. Local data center operators with sufficient excess colocation space and power become natural partners for cloud and hosting providers.

“We are seeing growing interest in cloud services in every model: public, private and hybrid cloud. For many companies, this solution perfectly combines performance and flexibility with security in a comprehensive sense. Even financial institutions, traditionally very demanding, are analyzing the use of cloud services to diversify their solutions, locations and providers. These decisions are also supported by further recommendations for the use of cloud services in the financial sector. We offer tailor-made cloud services ourselves, but there are more providers of such services, and we have a good proposal of value for them too”. – summarizes Daniel Szcześniewski, CEO of ATM S.A.