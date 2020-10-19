Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Global Compute Infrastructure LP has finalized the acquisition of 100% of ATM, the leader of the Polish data center market. The transaction value has not been disclosed and the final acquisition is expected to take place this year.

Region Leader

ATM Group is the owner of one of the largest data centers in our region, with revenues of PLN 149 million in 2019. It has 10 buildings in 3 different locations with a total technical area of 16 470 sq m. Additionally, ATM S.A. shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since September 2004. At the time of withdrawal from the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the market value amounted to nearly PLN 440 million, but the official announcement did not disclose the transaction value. ATM’s new owner, Global Compute Infrastructure LP, expects to close the transaction later this year.

MCI.EuroVentures, the previous owner, invested in ATM for the first time in 2016 by taking over 100% of its shares together with Mezzanine Management. However, already in the middle of the previous year, the group started a review of strategic options, which was aimed at finding a new investor. ,,ATM was our largest investment to date, so we put a lot of effort into acquiring an excellent management team consisting of experts led by Piotr Sieluk and Daniel Szcześniewski, who transformed ATM from a technological leader into a well-functioning and efficient business. The company’s EBITDA doubled during our investment thanks to efficient sales processes and prudent cost approach”. – says Maciej Kowalski, partner and manager of the MCI.EuroVentures fund.

New owner

The transaction of Global Compute Infrastructure LP, the new owner of ATM, is the largest investment so far. The acquisition of one of the leaders of the data center market in Central and Eastern Europe is an opportunity to realize ambitious plans in the still dynamically developing market in Poland. As Scott Peterson, CEO of Global Compute, admits. – ,,We believe that the unique combination of ATM, Goldman Sachs and Global Compute will bring great benefits to our customers and partners as we provide creative solutions appropriate to their potential and development needs”.