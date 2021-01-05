Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Asseco – one of the major players in IT business in Poland as well as in East-Central Europe – joins ZIPSEE Digital Poland – Association of Importers and Producers of Electrical and Electronic Equipment. Establishing cooperation will enable popularisation of digital solutions and education in the field of employing technologies in business.

Asseco

Asseco is a company, which since 1991 has been operating in the field of advanced technological software development, intended for companies from key economic sectors. As one of the major players in IT business in Poland as well as in East-Central Europe, it employs almost 27k people in 60 countries. In a span of 16 years, the company made nearly 90 acquisitions. Its subsidies are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Joining forces with ZIPSEE Digital Poland

Thanks to the cooperation, both Asseco and ZIPSEE Digital Poland will aim to popularize digital solutions and educate in the field of employing technologies in business.

Currently, development of e-services is a key solution not only for companies, but also for citizens and public administration. In addition, processes such as paperless or e-signatures conduce to the increase of cybersecurity strength. Along with digitalization, they are the most crucial challenge for Polish business and administration. The joint operation of the companies will guarantee benefits and allow taking advantage of available digital solutions.