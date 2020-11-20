Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The analysis conducted by Analysys Mason, in cooperation with Qualcomm and Ericsson, shows that the full introduction of 5G can provide benefits in Europe of over 210 billion euros, of which about 15 billion for Poland alone.

Financial Benefits

Currently, telecommunication operators offer us access to 5G technology, giving us an opportunity to learn a large part of the advantages and possibilities of introducing next generation networks. Analysysys Mason’s analysis based on Qualcomm and Ericsson data shows that the whole of Europe, including Poland, can benefit from these advantages. The implementation of 5G technology as an “open innovation platform” could generate more than 210 billion euros of revenue in Europe, of which Poland alone could gain about 15 billion euros. According to Wassim Chourbaji, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs, Qualcomm Communications SARL, 5G may be an ideal economic response to the situation in which many countries are currently not only in Europe. The 5G network is not only about providing better connectivity between smartphones, but also new solutions that can be a stimulus for further economic development.

According to Analysys Mason, the largest overall net benefits in Europe will be achieved by Germany, amounting to EUR 38.5 billion, with outlays reaching EUR 6 billion. This gives a CBR ratio of 7.5. On the other hand, Switzerland will achieve the highest CBR ratio of 14.7, which in its case means a net benefit of EUR 10 billion, with a capital expenditure of 700 million. According to Gabriel Solomon, Head of Government & Industry Relations, Poland may gain around fifteen billion euros from the full implementation of 5G technology, which gives it the fourth place among thirty countries in Europe. The estimated capital expenditure of the 5G platform in Poland is over four billion euros.

Key sectors

In terms of impact on European GDP, the greatest economic benefits will come from smart factories, agriculture and telecommunication services in the FWA network (suburban and rural), yielding net profits of 58 billion euros, 37 billion euros and 18 billion euros respectively. The study also identified key areas that require partial or total public funding to benefit from the new solutions. These include healthcare and hospitals, municipal buildings, education and tourism, agriculture and urban hotspots. The study found that it is possible to achieve more than 50 billion euros of benefits by providing public funding of less than 20 billion euros.