During the last conference, AWS announced the launch of over 30 new so-called local zones. Investments will be made in the largest cities around the world, including 3 in CEE: Poland, the Czech Republic and Greece.

AWS increases involvement and presence in Poland

Local Zone, or local area, is one type of AWS infrastructure deployment that places compute power, storage and other selected services closer to customers. Each new region is effectively an extension of the AWS region, and key solutions provided by AWS can be used seamlessly to run applications that require low, single-millisecond latency. Such zones are especially emerging where AWS does not have existing data center coverage.

The new AWS-owned local zones will be available starting in 2022 in more than 21 countries around the world. Locations will be created in regions such as Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, India, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, South Africa and Poland. Another 16 local zones will also be established in the United States.

AWS did not have the infrastructure in Poland to provide its cloud services until now. According to the announcement, the local zone is to be launched in our country next year. Such a move may herald that the American corporation will want to create a so-called region here. Each AWS region is a separate geographical area, known as Availability Zones. AWS cloud currently includes 81 such zones in 25 regions around the world.