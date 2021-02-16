Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Amazon, a digitalisation leader with the world’s largest e-commerce platform, has joined the Association of Importers and Producers of Electrical and Electronic Equipment ZIPSEE „Digital Poland” – a non-profit sector employers’ organisation. The merger of both entities will contribute to the development of the e-commerce industry by creating numerous projects concerning, among others, spreading awareness of cybersecurity or digital solutions in administration and business.

Amazon as a leader in digitalisation

Amazon is a leader in digitalisation on a global scale with the world’s largest e-commerce platform. The concern has been operating in Poland since 2014, creating thousands of jobs in E-Commerce Logistics Centres (distribution centres), which are located in Sady, Sosnowiec, Lodz, Gliwice, Bielany Wroclawskie, Kolbaskowo, Okmiany and Pawlikowice. Other branches include Amazon Web Services in Warsaw and Amazon Technology Development Centre in Gdansk. Another thousand jobs will be provided later this year, as the opening of new facility in Swiebodzin is planned.

In January this year Amazon officially started works on launching the Polish version of its shopping platform – Amazon.pl.

ZIPSEE „Digital Poland” associates IT and digitisation giants

ZIPSEE „Digital Poland” Association is a non-profit sector employers’ organisation which brings together companies from the IT and electronics industry, including importers, distributors and producers of electrical and electronic equipment. Members of the „Digital Poland” Association include such companies as Asseco Poland, Samsung Electronics Polska or Google Commerce. In January this year Amazon joined the group of technology companies associated in the „Digital Poland” Association.

Amazon + „Digital Poland” Association = digital development of the e-commerce industry

Considering the great potential of the online sales industry in Poland, the cooperation between Amazon and the „Digital Poland” Association will contribute to the development of the Polish e-commerce by creating numerous projects concerning, among others, spreading awareness of cybersecurity or digital solutions in administration and business. This will allow to solve all kinds of obstacles that Polish companies encounter in the digital sales channel, as well as to increase the level of digital technology integration compared to other EU countries. The above measures become doubly important in a situation of covid crisis, which drives the development of the e-commerce industry.