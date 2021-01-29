Amazon begins work on Polish version of the platform

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

American giant Amazon has officially begun work on launching a Polish version of its shopping platform. With the announcement of the decision, businesses planning to work with Amazon can register their accounts in Polish in preparation for the launch of the service.

300 million customers in 200 countries

Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world and at the same time one of the leading providers of cloud computing services, officially started work on the launch of the Polish Amazon.pl website. The announcement of this decision confirms the previously announced plans for the activities of the American company in this region. Using the Polish version of the sales platform, entrepreneurs in our country will be able to reach customers all over the world. According to Amazon itself, more than 50% of goods sold on Amazon come from external partners, and the upcoming premiere of Amazon.pl will provide Polish entrepreneurs with the opportunity to reach over 300 million Amazon customers around the world, in over 200 countries.

Until now, Polish customers wishing to use Amazon’s offer were forced to use the German version of the service. However, the planned opening of the sales platform is not Amazon’s first investment in Poland. For several years, the American company has been running its logistics centers in Poland, in which it has created over 18 thousand jobs. Its centers are located in Sady, Sosnowiec, Kołbaskowo, Bielany Wrocławskie, Pawlikowice, Łódź, Okmany and Gliwice, as well as in the Amazon Web Services office and the Amazon Technology Development Centre in Gdańsk. This year Amazon plans to launch another, tenth center in Świebodzin.

Seller Central Poland is now available

Although we do not yet officially know the launch date of the Polish version of the platform, entrepreneurs have been able to register their companies on Amazon’s official website since the end of January 2021. All those who want to offer their products on Amazon.pl can now register their sales accounts in Polish at sell.amazon.pl

“Amazon has been supporting Polish customers for many years and helping to sell products of Polish entrepreneurs in our European stores. The next step is to launch a full retail offering for consumers in Poland and the time has come. We are happy to empower Polish businesses through Amazon by investing in tools and services that help them grow. We are confident that by focusing on what we believe customers value most – low prices, a wide selection of goods and fast delivery – we will win the trust of customers in Poland”. – concludes Alex Ootes, vice president of EU development at Amazon.