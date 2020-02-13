Aman Khan new president of Beyond.pl

Aman Khan has become the new CEO of Beyond.pl – an international provider of cloud and colocation solutions and services in Poland and Eastern Europe. He replaced the Danish Claes Meyer zu Allendorf, whose term of office lasted from October last year.

Aman Khan is replacing the president of Beyond.pl Claes Meyer zu Allendorf

Beyond.pl, an international provider of cloud and colocation solutions and services in Poland and Eastern Europe, has announced that the new CEO of the company has been appointed by the German manager Aman Khan. Thus, Claes Meyer zu Allendorf, who has been leading the company since October last year, has been dismissed from the position of general manager of the company. In his announcement, Beyond.pl does not give a reason why there has been a change in the position of the company’s CEO.

Aman Khan: 30 years experience in the IT industry

Aman Khan has an MBA degree, has worked in the IT industry for over 30 years and has held a number of international senior management positions in the IT solutions and services market. He has worked for companies such as Global Switch, Dimension Data, Star Alliance, PSINet and General Electric (GE). Aman Khan provided consulting services for the company before he was appointed President of Beyond.pl.

“We are committed to dynamic development, thereby increasing our market share in Poland and abroad. In our two data centres in Poland, we offer colocation services, private and public clouds. Our offer also includes hybrid cloud solutions, enabling secure connection of our services with global clouds such as Microsoft Azure and AWS, making Beyond.pl a leading provider for companies, financial institutions and the public sector, including the healthcare segment for Polish and international clients”. – stressed Aman Khan at the time of the nomination for president of the company.

Business profile of Beyond.pl

Beyond.pl was established in 2005. Since the beginning of its activity, the company has focused on comprehensive customer service. Currently, Beyopnd.pl is the only data center in Poland to provide comprehensive data center, cloud computing services, while guaranteeing the highest security standard Rated 4 ANSI/TIA 942. Since 2018. Beyond.pl also provides global cloud services such as Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack.

Beyond.pl is the owner of two data centers located in Poznan. Data Center 1 was established in 2007 in the city center, in the basement (level -2) of the “Stary Browar” shopping center. The total area of the facility, meeting the requirements for Tier III CPD solutions, excluding office and spare space, is 741 m².

In June 2016, the opening of the second strategic CPD for Beyond.pl took place, whose construction began in February 2015. The costs of the entire investment amounted to PLN 130m, with a grant of PLN 31.5m. The remaining part of the costs was covered by own funds and bank loans. The total area of the building is as much as 12 thousand m².