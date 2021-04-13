A record number of page views on Interia

Wpis dostępny jest także w języku: polski

In March 2021, the Interia news website recorded a record number of page views. Only Internet giants can boast such results.

20 million users, 2 billion page views

The news portal Interia, which was acquired by the Polsat Group last year, reported record results in March 2021. During that time the website was visited by over 20.5 million real users, while generating nearly 2 billion page views. As we read in the official press release, this is a record result for Interia.

“The spring result was achieved thanks to synergies resulting from Interia’s presence in the Polsat Group and a number of other activities – an increase in the number of editors, a winter advertising campaign, and new projects such as the weekend magazine Tygodnik, the ecological Zielona Interia, and a new version of the Sport Interia site,” says Artur Potocki, CEO of the Interia.pl Group.

This result confirms Interia’s strong position on the Polish Internet portals market. Currently, only a few players have 20 million real users. These include: Google, Youtube, Allegro, Wirtualna Polska, RAS Polska, Facebook and from March 2021. Interia.

Loud takeover

The acquisition by the Polsat Group of Interia, which previously belonged to the Bauer Media Group, was one of the more high-profile events of last year. The preliminary agreement in the case was signed at the end of April 2020, and the transaction itself was finalized in July of the same year. The entire acquisition process took place under the supervision of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, and the value of the transaction amounted to PLN 422 million.

“We are a Polish company and we are proud to be the leader of the media and telecommunications market in Poland. The purchase of Interia Group is another strategic investment in the development of our Group. Interia Group is a leading player in this segment. We are excited about the enormous scale of opportunities and synergies this investment creates. We look forward to Interia’s dynamic growth” – commented Miroslaw Błaszczyk, CEO of Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel, the Plus network operator.