Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The Internet is becoming more and more dominant in our lives. According to the NordVPN analysis, an average Pole already spends almost one third of his time online. What is more, every third of us thinks that we cannot imagine a day without the Internet.

Weekly online time – 51 hours

23 years, 5 months and 16 days – that’s how long the average Pole spends on the Internet. It’s about two years more than an inhabitant of the USA and five years less than an inhabitant of Spain. The first contact with the web starts at 9:01 a.m., and we’re offline at 9:49 p.m.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram consume the most time spent online. Each Pole spends about 7 hours and 4 minutes per week. We spend about an hour less watching videos on portals like YouTube. Films and series account for another 4 hours and 38 minutes of our life a week. There is also time for listening to music online (3 hours and 20 minutes).

Every fourth Pole provides his PESEL

The Internet has become so absorbed into our lives that one in three respondents (35%) cannot imagine life without it. For 29% it is also an opportunity to pursue their own interests.

However, time spent online is also a risk of sharing confidential data. Respondents admit that they most often disclose such information as: name and surname (82%), date of birth (75%), home address (63%), profession (37%), relationship status (33%.), as well as clothing size (28%), and “what they like” and “what they don’t like” by Internet users (26%). Every fourth person from Poland publicly discloses their PESEL number (25%) and bank account details (22%).

The survey was conducted by Norstat, on behalf of NordVPN. Residents of Poland aged 18-74 took part in the survey between August 23-30, 2021.