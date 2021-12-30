Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

The gas station in Września, owned by Shell, is the first in Europe to test the innovative Robo-waiter solution, namely two different models: BellaBot and KittyBot.

The first will be responsible for delivering orders to the table in the bistro area. Using voice announcements, he will notify customers of his arrival and using flashing lights on the tray to encourage guests to pick up a dish. At the same time, it is able to deliver orders to four tables. In turn, the KityBot robot will inform customers about ongoing promotional campaigns, encourage them to take advantage of the bistro’s offer and direct them to free tables.

The robots are based on artificial intelligence technology, used for voice interaction with customers. The robot can also notify gas station visitors with light or touch-based messages. Both intelligent machines are equipped with 3D sensors and a modular body. As a result, they move at a speed of 0.5 seconds, meaning they react almost instantly to any obstacle. Additionally, they are powered by fully green energy, and charging them for less than 5 hours allows them to be used for 1-2 days. To navigate the station space, both robots use a SLAM (Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) navigation solution, so they perform their tasks with minimal human intervention.