A new internet quality control tool

At the end of November 2020. The Office of Electronic Communications informed about the newly available version of the Internet quality monitoring tool. The measurements can be the basis for claims in the complaint process.

New applications

The new control mechanism, which will replace the existing certification process, will be completed on 30 November 2020. The aim of the new process is to improve protection of users and competition between suppliers based on the quality of provided services. Although the PRO Speed Test application itself has already been used by UKE in the control process, the new version contains several significant changes. These include: increasing the maximum measured speed from 1 Gbps to 2.5 Gbps, increasing the availability of applications for various operating systems (Windows and MacOS), introduction of automatic sequential measurements, exclusion of the registration obligation for purely informative measurements and introduction of the English language version of the application and website.

The application will continue to measure measurements from the previous version, such as: processor load, type of network card, presence of active VPN links, traffic volume generated in the background, number of devices in the user’s home network. This is the first decision of the new President of UKE, Jacek Oko.

Consumer protection

Changes in the process of controlling the quality of Internet access are caused by the adjustment of the regulations in accordance with EU law. According to the new regulations, ISP are obliged to specify in contracts; minimum, usually available and maximum offered data transmission speeds. If the certified control mechanism shows differences between the actual internet speed and the contracted speed, consumers will have a basis for effective redress against ISP. The results of the measurements can be used to formulate complaints to the service provider in the complaint procedure.

The new regulations and internet quality control process will take effect on 1 December 2020.