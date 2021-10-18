Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Azoty Group, Europe’s leading fertilizer and chemical company, and Microsoft have entered into an agreement to strengthen the organization’s culture around cloud-based solutions and artificial intelligence. The cooperation, in addition to activities in the field of precision agriculture, will also include training for employees and an innovative program for startups.

A variety of uses

According to Azoty’s representatives, cooperation with Microsoft in the field of cloud computing will allow the whole group to implement more effective activities aimed at optimizing business and promoting sustainable development of the organization. The group particularly emphasizes the second theme here. With cloud-based solutions, Azoty sees an opportunity to minimize the environmental impact of the organization’s operations.

All these tasks are in line with the current climate policy of the European Union, in which Grupa Azoty is consistently implementing projects as part of precision agriculture. To this end, it is implementing systems which help to identify nutrient deficiencies in the soil and, as a result, to match the best fertilizers to the current needs of the crops. The cooperation with Microsoft, is to transfer these tasks on an even more efficient scale. Data analysis in projects that reduce environmental impact and building predictive models based on implemented statistical methods are just some of the solutions that the group now wants to focus on.

“Precision farming systems, thanks to which farmers can plan the right crop fertilization strategy, is one of the measurable effects of implementing innovative technologies in Grupa Azoty. I am convinced that the agreement we have signed will open up further opportunities and markets for us to use new technologies,” says Tomasz Hinc, President of Grupa Azoty.

Incubator for startups

The signed agreement is also a growth opportunity for the entire fertilizer and chemical sector in Europe. Within the incubator for startups, innovative projects based on cloud computing and artificial intelligence will be created. Azoty and Microsoft also want to involve other entities to the project so that it contributes to the development of the whole industry.

Optimal use of technology also requires appropriate competencies. For this reason, Microsoft, as part of strengthening the culture of innovation, will include Azoty in the Enterprise Skills Initiative program, educating experts with the highest cloud competencies.