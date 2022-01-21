Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Cyber threats are slowly becoming a permanent feature of many organizations, and many are ready to pay a ransom in the event of a successful cyberattack. According to a study by Coleman Parkes commissioned by Allot, the average amount that SMEs would be able to pay is up to PLN 28,000. In turn, the costs incurred as a result of a successful cyber attack are up to PLN 600,000.

Threats from cybercriminals will increase in coming years

According to the data provided by Coleman Parkes, in 2021, as many as 24% of SMEs worldwide experienced at least one cyber attack. The cost of such an attack in the case of one enterprise is evenn $146,000, approximately PLN 600 thousand. However, what may give you pause for thought is that as many as 73% of companies are willing to pay the ransom to cyber criminals, at the same time valuing the ransom amount at about $7,000 (PLN 28,000).

77% of SMEs in the world believe that this behavior can only encourage criminals to attack again, but if they do, they would rather pay the ransom than lose stolen data. Almost the same number (79%) of SMEs believe that the threats from cybercriminals will increase even more in the coming years.

Fear of ransomware

Analyzing the methods of cyber criminals, SMEs are most often attacked with the malware method. In 2021, as many as two-thirds of the surveyed organizations indicated such attacks. Methods that use ransomware are also common (34%). Interestingly, it is ransomware that is indicated as the greatest threat. 93% of the surveyed SMEs are concerned about it, 8% of which believe that a successful attack of this type may lead to the destruction of the entire company.

In the case of protection against cyber attacks, 64% of SMEs declare that they use tools to block dangerous threats. The protection of remote employees has also become an important aspect – 61% of companies use tools securing such employees. Another 53% limit access to social media, 48% to risky applications and 43% to inappropriate content. Of other tools, 48% of SMEs use a firewall, 30% Web Application Firewall, 28% mobile device protection, 26% multi-factor authentication, 20% anti-virus software, and 19% Anti-DDoS protection.