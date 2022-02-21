Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to another edition of the VideoTrack VI survey prepared by Wavemaker, 57% of Internet users in Poland use paid VOD services. Two-thirds choose a monthly subscription, and TV sets with Internet access are increasingly the devices on which viewers watch paid content.

Definitely monthly subscriptions

The percentage of people in Poland who use paid VOD content is steadily growing, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not disrupted the current trend, according to a Wavemaker study. In January 2022, already 9 out of 10 Internet users are e-viewers, who at least sometimes watch movies and series online. Interestingly, VOD content is increasingly attracting viewers who previously only used torrents. Wavemaker reports that the number of such viewers in 2022 is only 11%, compared to 20% in 2019 and 27% in 2016.

If we do decide to use paid VOD content, two-thirds of us choose a paid subscription, with another 13% preferring to pay for a full year. Weekly (3%) and daily (3%) subscriptions are far less popular options. In contrast, 5% of respondents choose to pay for a one-time video viewing.

Compared to previous years, viewers are changing their preferences for the device they use to watch VOD content. In 2022, as many as 12% fewer respondents indicate a laptop compared to 2019, 6% for a phone, 8% for a desktop and 9% for a tablet. Only internet-enabled TVs have seen an increase in indications over the past three years.

Viewers expect Disney +

This summer, another VOD platform Disney+ will debut in Poland, and according to a Wavemaker study, as many as 34% of Polish online viewers are considering a subscription purchase. This view is particularly evident among 16-34 year olds who pay for video and pay TV subscriptions. When deciding to purchase Disney+, 64% of respondents want to do so directly on the provider’s website or its app. In turn, 29% expect their pay-TV provider to allow them to purchase such a package.

At the same time, 33% of respondents say they would not switch from other VOD providers when purchasing a Disney+ subscription, as opposed to 15% who would switch from another currently paying VOD service.