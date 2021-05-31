3S with new data centers

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

3S Data Center presented its plans regarding the construction of new data center facilities in Katowice and Bytom. According to the announcement, the investment in the first location is to become the largest facility so far belonging to the group, which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. In Bytom, on the other hand, 3S is already implementing the last phase of adaptation works, and the facility itself is to be put into operation at the end of 2021. The company, owned by Play, also has plans to acquire more locations in Warsaw, Gdansk and Wroclaw.

DC3 in Katowice

Another, third data center belonging to 3S is to be built in Katowice. According to the information published by the company, the area of the new facility is to be 2200 m2, thus the entire Katowice-Gospodarcza location will increase its area to 4400 m2. As for the infrastructure, it will meet the Tier 3+ requirements, which will guarantee that all service and maintenance work in the facility will be carried out without disturbing the IT infrastructure. Moreover, the new data center will feature, among other things, the latest technologies in the field of air conditioning and uninterruptible power supply, optimized to achieve the highest possible energy efficiency. The project will also maximize the use of green energy and technologies to reduce carbon footprint. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2023.

“We have less than 20% of free data center space left (…) the market is growing, we are acquiring new contracts, and our current customers are planning to expand their current environments. This is a good moment to build new data centers. We are also open to talks with owners of DC-type facilities in cities where we have or plan to build our own fibre-optic network”. – Monika Roś-Gruszczyk, member of the board responsible for sales in 3S Group, justifies the decision.

Another location

In the case of the data center in Bytom the works are already entering the final phase of adaptation works. The plans of 3S for the facility include using it to provide services in IaaS and PaaS models. Additionally, it will also serve as a back-office for the Disaster Recovery environments serviced in the Katowice data centers of 3S Data Center. It is scheduled to be launched at the turn of 2021 and 2022.

The company also has plans for new locations where 3S provides other telecommunications services. The operator mentions especially Gdańsk and Wrocław, and in those cities it intends to develop its activity and satisfy the clients’ needs also in the area of IT infrastructure and cloud computing. 3S has no specific plans yet, but as it points out, it is looking for facilities in those locations to build new data centers.

