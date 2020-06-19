3S with ISO 27001 certification

The 3S Data Center company belonging to the group received a certificate confirming that it meets the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2013. The certificate was issued by an international accredited certification body – SGS.

Successful tests

In May this year, the company’s information security management system was successfully tested for compliance with the requirements of the best practice standard in this area.

The ISO 27001 certificate is already a basic requirement for data centres by customers in their supplier selection procedures”. – says Monika Gruszczyk, Member of the Board of 3S Data Center S.A.

Information security according to ISO 27001

Ensuring the security of customer data is one of the most important strategic elements for companies with their own data centres. This is why many companies strive to obtain International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification in order to achieve the highest possible quality of service in order to gain the trust of potential partners.

Information security refers to protecting information from variousthreats to ensure business continuity. The ISO program identifies three key areas for companies to meet. The first concerns confidentiality, which is to ensure that information is only accessible to those who are authorised to access it. The second concerns integrity, i.e. ensuring that information is accurate and complete. The last is accessibility, i.e. ensuring that authorised users have access to information and related resources according to their specific needs.

Gaining customer confidence is not the only benefit of meeting ISO standards. Activities in accordance with the guidelines are also important when organizations apply for European funding and implement public tasks.

More about data center certification and its impact on the market can be found here: https://ictmarketexperts.com/aktualnosci/prognozy-dla-rynku-data-center-w-polsce-certyfikacje-obiektow/