3S with investments in fiber optics

Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

3S, which is owned by Play, presented its 2020 financial results, in which it simultaneously revealed its investment plans for this year. The operator has ambitious plans to invest in fiber infrastructure.

Investments worth PLN 21.6 million

According to the published financial report of 3S for 2020, the operator’s revenues increased by 7.3% to PLN 73.4 million, and the EBITDA result was higher by 0.4% reaching PLN 25.2 million. In turn, 3S’s net result ended at the same level as the previous year. Of the significant events of the operator in 2020, which affected the financial result, was the incorporation of its subsidiary 3S Fibertech into the 3S structure. In addition to it, the operator, which is owned by Play, has a subsidiary 3S Data Center, which ended the year with PLN 40.4 million in revenue and PLN 3.4 million in net profit.

Information on investments is also an important point of the report. In 2020, 3S spent on such activities nearly 9.8 million PLN, by 3.4 million PLN more than in the same period a year earlier. This year, according to the operator, is expected to double the expenditure. The report indicates that the total amount of investments is about PLN 21.6 million, most of which will be spent on the expansion of the fiber-optic network. In connection with the expansion of infrastructure, 3S does not rule out opening further offices in key Polish cities.

The report also said that Piotr Pawlowski, who had been with 3S since 2012, resigned as CEO in March 2021.