Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

3S Data Center has purchased a new facility with an area of approximately 500 m2. The data center is located at Nowy Świat Street in Gdansk. It is already the seventh facility belonging to the operator. As announced, the new location will enable the group to provide a full range of Cloud2B ecosystem services and other ICT solutions – based on proprietary cloud computing solutions for business created by 3S.

“The facility in Gdansk is an important point on the map of our data center. For several months we have been developing our own structures here and building a fiber-optic network. The server room was our missing link in this region. From now on we can provide our clients from Tri-City with a full range of our services”. – Monika Roś-Gruszczyk, member of the management board of companies in the 3S Group, quoted in the announcement.

Thus, the facility located in Gdańsk will become the seventh data center belonging to 3S. At the end of May, the operator informed that he had started work on the construction of the largest DC belonging to the group so far, the completion of which is planned for the first quarter of 2023. The target area is to be 2,200 m2, thus the entire Katowice-Gospodarcza location will increase its area to 4,400 m2.

Good time to invest

The purchase of a new location in Gdansk and the construction of a DC in Katowice confirmed the operator’s earlier plans. According to Monika Roś-Gruszczyk, member of the management board of 3S Group, data processing market in Poland is growing dynamically and 3S has less than 20% of free data center space. Therefore, new investments are a good time to expand the infrastructure belonging to the whole group.

More information about the data center market in Poland you can find in our new report “Data centre market in Poland 2021. Market analysis and development forecasts for 2021-2026”.