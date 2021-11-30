Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

According to the analysis of the Krajowego Instytutu Mediów (KMI), from the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, more than 2 million households in Poland may lose their television signal due to the change of the digital terrestrial television broadcasting standard. The situation is not improved by the fact that in October this year. only 41% of people watching TV knew about the planned changes.

Transition from DVB-T to DVB-T2/HEVC

At the turn of Q1 and Q2 of 2022, digital TV broadcasting standards will change. The whole country will move from DVB-T to DVB-T2/HEVC. However, the changes will be implemented gradually. In the first place the new quality of digital terrestrial television will be received by the inhabitants of Lubuskie and Dolnośląskie Provinces (28 March 2021), and in the last place (27 June) by the inhabitants of Mazowieckie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie and Lubelskie Provinces.

However, according to analysis by the Krajowego Instytutu Mediów, more than 2 million households are not yet prepared to receive the new quality of digital terrestrial television. Currently, 71% of terrestrial-only households receive DVB-T2, and 50% receive DVB-T2/HEVC. However, the situation looks different in individual regions. The inhabitants of Opolskie (66%), Wielkopolskie (64%) and Warmińsko-Mazurskie (62%) are best prepared to receive the new TV quality. On the other hand, the worst regions are Lubuskie (25%) and Lodzkie (28%).

Little knowledge of Poles about the planned changes

One reason for such a large number of households unprepared to receive the new signal is still low knowledge. KMI reports that as recently as September 2021, only 27% of people watching TV were aware of the planned changes. In October it was already 41%, but this percentage is still at a very low level. According to the head of the KMI, the most at risk and unaware of the change are households that do not use the Internet, single-person households, people over 60 years of age.