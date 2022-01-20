Ten post dostępny jest także w języku: polski

Poland ranks 13th in Europe in terms of fines imposed for non-compliance with European GDPR regulations. Since 2018, penalties against Polish entities amounted to nearly €2.2 million, according to information published by DLA Piper.

356 submissions per day

The European data protection compliance authority imposed fines of nearly €1.2 billion in 2021 alone, a sevenfold increase over the previous year. However, the sum of fines imposed on individual countries in Europe is given since 2018, i.e. since the RODO regulations came into force. In this list, Poland was ranked 13th, and in the CEE region, only Bulgaria is ahead of us (€3.2 million).

The year 2021 was also characteristic in terms of the number of reports of violations of personal data protection rules. According to DLA Piper, notifications increased by 8% last year, with regulators receiving 356 notifications a day. Amazon, on the other hand, is the entity with the highest fine imposed a fine of EUR 746 million. WhatsApp was also high on the list (EUR 225 million). For DLA Piper, he emphasizes that the penalty for breaching data protection regulations can amount to as much as 4% of the company’s total annual turnover for the previous year.

Two main reasons for imposing penalties

The main problem with complying with RODO rules is companies’ failure to meet the 72-hour deadline for notifying relevant institutions of a threat or leak of user data. Cyber threats are becoming a common element in the functioning of organizations in the world, but there is still a belief that it is better to conceal such incidents, which consequently assimilates even more problems.

The rules on data transfer outside the European Union are also a problem in terms of compliance with the rules. The authority requires that personal data be required to comprehensively map transfers and thoroughly assess the legal and practical risk of interception by public authorities in countries outside EU jurisdiction.